Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0387

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $713,301.81 and approximately $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 177.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.