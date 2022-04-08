BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $70.47. 83,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

