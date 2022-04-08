Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.56

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 11162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

