Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 206,335 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

