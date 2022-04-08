BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $30,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

