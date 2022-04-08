Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

