Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

