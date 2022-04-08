BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BCPT stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.89. The stock has a market cap of £858.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

