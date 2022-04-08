BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BCPT stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.89. The stock has a market cap of £858.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89.
About BMO Commercial Property Trust (Get Rating)
