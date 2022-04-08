BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $70.90 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. BNB has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion and $1.89 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $429.38 or 0.00997868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling BNB
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.