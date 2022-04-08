BNP Paribas Upgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to “Outperform”

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY remained flat at $$6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

