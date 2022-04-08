Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Employers Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Employers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Employers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Employers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Employers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

