BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.97) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.76. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

