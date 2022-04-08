Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 234,189 Shares

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($205,779.19).

Shares of LON BAR opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.60. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The stock has a market cap of £13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Get Brand Architekts Group alerts:

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.