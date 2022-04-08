Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 234,189 Shares

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($205,779.19).
Shares of LON BAR opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.60. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The stock has a market cap of £13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.
Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
