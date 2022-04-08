Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 65,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.99 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.