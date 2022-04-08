Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 65,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.99 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

