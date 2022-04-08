Bread Market Capitalization Tops $22.48 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $22.48 million and $590,595.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

