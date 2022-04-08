Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

FRA:BNR opened at €70.06 ($76.99) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.76.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

