Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.