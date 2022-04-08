BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BrightView by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

