Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $124.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.90 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $200.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 74,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

