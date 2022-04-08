Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $53.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $230.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,037. The stock has a market cap of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

