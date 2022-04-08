Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to post $99.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.05 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

