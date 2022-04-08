Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontline reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.60 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

