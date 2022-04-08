Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. 16,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.