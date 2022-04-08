Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

