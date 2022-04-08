Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,242. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

