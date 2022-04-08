Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 33,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. UDR has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.09%.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

