Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will announce $3.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

