Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECE stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of 164.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.16.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.