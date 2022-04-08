Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 87,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 29,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,270. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

