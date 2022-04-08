Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.98 EPS

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. 46,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,696. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,696,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

