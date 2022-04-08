Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $151.67

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

EADSY opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

