Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$68.85

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,010. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$44.88 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2457939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

