Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target at $138.29

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 907,892 shares of company stock valued at $83,001,057 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUOL opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

