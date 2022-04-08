Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $33.31

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $34.42. 7,558,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648,794. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

