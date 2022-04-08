Brokers Offer Predictions for HORIBA, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HORIBA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
HORIBA Company Profile
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.
