Brokers Offer Predictions for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

