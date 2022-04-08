Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,824 shares.The stock last traded at $57.22 and had previously closed at $58.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.