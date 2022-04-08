Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Down 2.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.53 and last traded at C$34.75. 67,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 74,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

