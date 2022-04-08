Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. 16,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,765. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

