Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $147,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

