BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.44.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

