Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

