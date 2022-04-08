Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 4,942 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.79), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($201,568.79).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,473.34).

Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 11.15 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,103.85 ($40.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,805. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,124 ($40.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,832.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,762.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.43) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.36).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

