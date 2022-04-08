Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,836

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,290.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.92 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

