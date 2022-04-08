C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.02

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 97112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.