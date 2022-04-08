C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.02

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 97112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

