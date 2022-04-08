Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.13 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $163.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

