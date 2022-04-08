Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of CLBS opened at $0.72 on Monday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
