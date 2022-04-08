Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 102,130 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

FLL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,088. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

