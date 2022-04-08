Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,156 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.