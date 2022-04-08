Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 6,340 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ball worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ball by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ball by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

NYSE:BLL opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

